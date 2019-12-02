Cyber Monday is still going strong for a few hours, and in that time you can grab the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit, plus a free Echo Dot speaker, for 30% off at just $139.

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home, and smart home security systems are all the rage these days. The Ring Alarm kit gives you some peace of mind with a series of door and window sensors and a voice-controllable siren that lets you know the instant someone comes into your home uninvited.

The Ring Alarm kit comes with a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion sensor, and range extender that all work together to keep you and your home safe. You get instant notifications on your phone, and a loud siren wards off intruders.

The Ring Alarm kit is surprisingly easy to set up and manage. It uses the same app as Ring's connected cameras to notify you of any incidents, and each piece of the kit has its own clear purpose. The base station acts as a central hub for the rest of the kit, with a built-in siren that hits a deafening 104 decibels in the event of a break-in.

It detects those break-ins using the four included contact sensors, which you adhere to your doors and windows, and the included motion detector. You also get a range extender in case you have a larger house with entrances far from the base station, and a keypad that lets you easily identify yourself as a resident whenever you come home.

You can also use voice controls to arm and disarm the Ring Alarm system. The included Echo Dot makes it easy to use Amazon Alexa for voice commands, but Google Assistant works just as well.

Right now, it's 30% off on Amazon, bringing the total cost down to just $139.