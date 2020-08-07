The Roborock S4 robot vacuum cleaner is down to $299.99 with code ROBOROCKS45 on Amazon. The code takes $100 off the cost and drops the robot vacuum down to one of the lowest prices we've seen. Usually when this robot vacuum has dropped in price directly it has only gone as low as $320, so we've never actually seen it go this low without a coupon code.

Suck it up Roborock S4 robot vacuum cleaner Uses a high-precision laser navigation system that can scan your home and map the floors. Has 2000Pa suction that can deep clean dirt and pet hair. The battery lasts up to 150 minutes. Use the app to set boundaries, power settings, and more. $299.99 $400.00 $100 off See at Amazon With coupon: ROBOROCKS45

The Roborock S4 is advanced enough that it's actually capable of mapping your home. It uses a high-precision laser navigation system, so it can learn exactly what it needs to clean and where. It can scan the room at 300RPM and create a real-time map that is super accurate and allows the Roborock to learn how to clean no matter where it's placed.

The 2000Pa suction is very powerful and gives the Roborock enough power to clean everything from simple dust to pet hair to dirt that's trapped beneath low-profile carpets. It will also be able to clean for quite a long time thanks to its large 5200mAh battery. The S4 can stay out and about for up to 150 minutes, which is more than enough for your average cleaning routine.

Control your new robot vacuum with the free app. You can do a lot in this app, giving you the freedom to decide where and how to clean. It can even save maps so you can create different maps for different rooms. You can also designate "no-go zones" to keep the robot vacuum from cleaning too much or going into rooms it doesn't need to go in. Plus, adjust the power settings right from the app as well.

The Roborock S4 has a transparent design. Not only does that give it a bit of elegance and style, it also makes it easy for you to check on the vacuum cleaner's dustbin. Just look down through the top and see if you need to empty it.