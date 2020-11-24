Amazon has the Aukey 36W USB-C Power Delivery car charger on sale for $11.99. Get it for this price by clipping the 5% off on-page coupon and then using the code 8GTJ3LOO during checkout. This Aukey car charger has been going for $15 since August, and it has not dropped below that price ever directly. The two discounts today stack together to bring it down to its lowest price ever. This would be a great option for you even if you already have a car charger because the features of this one make it worth upgrading.

Aukey's car charger uses a system called Dynamic Detect. This feature helps the charger know what is and isn't plugged into it and how it should distribute the power it is capable of. The charger has two ports, one USB-A and one USB-C. It's also capable of POwer Delivery 3.0, which can optimize 30W power output for a number of devices like the iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy phones. It also has Quick Charge 3.0, which provides 18W power and charges four times faster if the device you're charging is compatible with that technology. Dynamic Detect means you don't have to indicate any of this compatibility to the charger. It will just know when you plug in.

You can plug this charger into just about any 12V/24V socket in an automobile. It will also work with pretty much any device that charges via USB, and that includes bigger devices like the Nintendo Switch.

The built-in safeguards will protect your new charger, your car, and whatever is plugged in. Don't worry about things like short circuiting, overcharging, over heating, or over voltage. You'll get exactly what you need without any danger.

