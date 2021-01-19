Eufy's P1 Bluetooth bathroom smart scale is down to $25.49 at Amazon. This is a crazy low price for a bathroom scale we've shared plenty of deals on in the past. Before today, the lowest price we'd seen was $30. It's normally going for around $45, and today's drop is the biggest direct price drop ever for the scale.

You probably looked at the span of lockdowns and more time at home through one of two lenses. On the one hand, gyms have been closed and people have been sitting around at home with little to do. On the other hand, you may have been motivated to fill some of that free time with more walks around the block and more workouts at home. Either way, let a new bathroom scale be your motivation to either get moving or keep moving. The Eufy P1 makes tracking your weight really simple, and you'll find you're more motivated to stick with it if following your progress is made easy.

The P1 smart scale can learn 14 insightful measurements about your health, which includes a lot more than just your weight. Learn your Body Fat, your BMI, your muscle mass, and more with this scale. You can also pair it with third party apps like Apple Health or Google Fit or Fitbit to track your measurements and see all that data laid out over time.

The scale is equipped with two sensitive G-shaped sensors that allow for more precise measurements than previous generations of the scale, and it's better than other sensor types found in the competition. You can even use the scale to track up to 16 different family members.

The large LED display is easy to read, and the scale comes with the three AAA batteries it needs to operate.