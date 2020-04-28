The ocean blue JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $119.99 at Best Buy. This is a limited-time sale that's being featured in Best Buy's deals of the day. It's actually a discount from JBL, so you can find these savings at several retailers, including Walmart, B&H, and others. Not every color is on sale, but most of them are. Pick your favorite. These speakers normally sell for around $140 and often go as high as $180.
Limited Time
JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker ocean blue
Connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to play your favorite music. Has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge. IPX7 water resistance lets it survive spills and submersion without damage. Connect up to 100 speakers.
$119.99
$140.00 $20 off
Time to pump up the volume with the Charge 4. You can use this speaker indoors or outside, whether you're hanging around in the living room or grilling up some burgers on the porch. Since it's portable, it comes with a rechargeable battery that can be juiced up using the included USB cable. The battery lasts for up to 20 hours, so you don't have to worry about the music dying as long as you charge it overnight. The Charge 4 features an advanced driver and two bass radiators so you get powerful sound, chest-thumping lows, and lifelike audio all around.
The Charge 4 won't let you down in a harsh environment, either. It is designed to resist impacts, including being dropped. It also has an IPX7 rating, which makes it extremely water resistant. Don't worry about pool splashes, gym sweat, a little rain, or even complete submersion in water. It won't be damaged and your music will still sound great.
Can't decide who should control the music? Connect two devices via Bluetooth and switch off who gets to play what. Got a party that's spreading down the block and into the streets? Keep everyone on the same page by connecting up to 100 speakers together. All the music will sync and keep the party rolling.
JBL covers the Charge 4 with a one-year warranty.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Benchmarks mean nothing because companies love to cheat at them
Gaming the system when it comes to benchmarks is nothing new. Seeing the actual chipmaker do it though means things have gone too far.
Google Pixel Buds 2020 review: AirPods for the Android world
For its second set of headphones, Google dropped quirks and just made a great pair of earbuds. The new Pixel Buds are one of the best true wireless headphones available.
New Google Pixel Buds finally on sale for $179 with immediate availability
Google's second, but first truly wireless, Pixel Buds are finally available 6 months after being announced. They're launching first in white only, with other colors to come later, for $179.
Listen to these playlists from Amazon Music while you work from home
These expertly created playlists from Amazon Music will help you power through any mood and all the feels of working from home during forced isolation. There are over 20 that Amazon is featuring in the app right now, but here are my 12 favorites.