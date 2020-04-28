The ocean blue JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $119.99 at Best Buy. This is a limited-time sale that's being featured in Best Buy's deals of the day. It's actually a discount from JBL, so you can find these savings at several retailers, including Walmart, B&H, and others. Not every color is on sale, but most of them are. Pick your favorite. These speakers normally sell for around $140 and often go as high as $180.

Limited Time JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker ocean blue Connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to play your favorite music. Has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge. IPX7 water resistance lets it survive spills and submersion without damage. Connect up to 100 speakers. $119.99 $140.00 $20 off See at Best Buy

Time to pump up the volume with the Charge 4. You can use this speaker indoors or outside, whether you're hanging around in the living room or grilling up some burgers on the porch. Since it's portable, it comes with a rechargeable battery that can be juiced up using the included USB cable. The battery lasts for up to 20 hours, so you don't have to worry about the music dying as long as you charge it overnight. The Charge 4 features an advanced driver and two bass radiators so you get powerful sound, chest-thumping lows, and lifelike audio all around.

The Charge 4 won't let you down in a harsh environment, either. It is designed to resist impacts, including being dropped. It also has an IPX7 rating, which makes it extremely water resistant. Don't worry about pool splashes, gym sweat, a little rain, or even complete submersion in water. It won't be damaged and your music will still sound great.

Can't decide who should control the music? Connect two devices via Bluetooth and switch off who gets to play what. Got a party that's spreading down the block and into the streets? Keep everyone on the same page by connecting up to 100 speakers together. All the music will sync and keep the party rolling.

JBL covers the Charge 4 with a one-year warranty.