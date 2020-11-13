Black Friday is a great time to add to your smart home setup with a bunch of tech on sale. You don't have to wait until the end of the month to score a stellar deal, though, with sales kicking off earlier than ever.

Right now, Woot is offering you an opportunity to upgrade your home security with steep discounts on refurbished Arlo Pro 2 smart security camera systems today only. The HD cameras are available in various set sizes with prices from just $90 for add-on cams.

Save on safety Arlo Pro 2 HD security camera systems These 100% wire-free cameras record in 1080p, can be mounted indoors or out, and work with your smart home. Highlight areas of activity where you want to receive alerts, get 24/7 video recording and see activity 3 seconds before a triggered event. From $90 See at Woot

These kits include the number of cameras you select plus mounting hardware and the required base station to make it all work together. The Arlo Pro 2 1080p HD security cameras can be used indoors or outdoors to keep watch over any angle of your home — they're weatherproof and even include night vision so you'll be able to see even when it's dark out. The best part about these cameras though is that they're wireless allowing you to set them up easily wherever you'd like, and you can add more cameras if you need to at a later date.

Some features require the camera to be plugged like activity zones, where you can highlight parts of your camera's view to receive motion alerts for those sections, and continuous video recording. The camera can record 24/7 if you want it to, and you can even upgrade to an Arlo subscription plan that lets you store the nonstop recordings in the cloud. The basic cloud storage plan is free and gives you seven days of rolling storage where it will just overwrite the old recordings.

When plugged in, the cameras can also provide a "3 Second Look Back," which gives you the activity from three seconds before a triggered event (like motion detection). The Arlo Pro 2 works with your smart home system including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and more. You can view live video with just a simple voice command.

Being factory reconditioned units, these Arlo kits come with a 90-day warranty. Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.