Cyber Monday is your one day to save big on Eufy security cameras. Amazon is having a huge sale on several different Eufy security cameras, and the prices are up to 38% off. The least expensive option is the surprisingly powerful Eufy 2K plug-in indoor camera down to $27.99. It's normally $40, and today's sale matches its lowest price ever.

You can also go all out and grab the Eufy Security Wi-Fi 1080p video doorbell. It's also discounted, down to $89.99 from its regular price of $120. And this also matches the lowest price ever.

The Eufy indoor cam is a just a great way to keep tabs on things going on around your living room or for guarding a specific area of the house. You can use it to view everything going on its line of sight in 2K clarity or 1080p when using HomeKit. The camera also has two-way audio so you can hear what's going on and speak in real time through the camera. Integrate it with your smart home to open up even more possibilities.

The video doorbell is also a great way to keep tabs on whomever is knocking at your door. It records in 1080p resolution and has both advanced HDR for image quality and Distortion Correction to really make it clear who's out there. You can use the two-way audio to communicate to your guests and you'll get smart alerts. The doorbell has advanced AI tech that can tell the difference between a human and a cat, for example.

The free electronic chime that comes with the doorbell supports eight ringtones including holiday-themed ones and has an adjustable volume level.

Check out the rest of the sale for all the other Eufy cameras that are discounted today or check out our Cyber Monday deals for even more ways to save on home security.