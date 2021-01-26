The Eufy SpaceView 720p baby monitor has dropped to $119.99 on Amazon. That's $40 off its regular price, and this is the first discount we've seen since Black Friday. It actually dropped as low as $113 then, but that was a super unique deal that obviously only lasted for that weekend. Otherwise, today's drop is as low as the baby monitor goes.

You can also save on the SpaceView Pro, which adds some more advanced features. It's down to $144.49 on Amazon in its first ever discount from its normal price of $170.

This baby monitor lets you both see and hear your little one. The 5-inch 720p display is better than most monitors you'll find on the market, and there's a wide-angle lens included for when your kid transitions from crib to climbing-out-of-the-crib-and-wreaking-havoc. Fun times. You can tilt and pan the lens to see corner-to-corner, and there's a wall mount included for customized coverage. The night vision mode allows you to see in the dark.

This also has some nice features to help you relax. The built-in thermostat shows you at a glance what the temperature of the nursery is. The Smart Alert system notifies you when your baby is crying, and those combined with the video feed means you won't have to get up to double-check. Finally, if a lullaby is needed, the two-way voice communication lets you speak to your child from up to 460 feet away.

Life pro tip: You're going to spend about as much time staring at your baby monitor hoping your baby calms down and goes to sleep as you will actually sleeping... so you want one that's nice to look at! Lucky you, you can also save a chunk of change while you're at it.