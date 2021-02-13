While the Journals concert will be free to stream from anywhere in the world, we're sharing a few tips below for those who are having trouble watching.

"I'm excited to bring this show to life. Journals are one of my favorite projects and I've never performed it live," Bieber said about the upcoming show. "I'm grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine's Day."

After the success of his New Year's Eve concert livestream presented by T-Mobile, Justin Bieber is returning to the stage for his second virtual concert of 2021 — #JournalsLive, a performance of his 2013 album Journals in its entirety for the very first time. Unlike January's livestream which was a ticketed event, this weekend's livestream will be completely free to watch for fans worldwide.

Justin Bieber Valentine's Day TikTok Concert '#JournalsLive': When and where

Fans will have two chances to watch #JournalsLive. The Journals virtual concert airs live on TikTok at 9 p.m. EST this Sunday, February 14, though if you miss the live performance, you have one more opportunity to watch the show. TikTok will re-air the full set on Monday, February 15 at 1 p.m. EST.

While the show is available worldwide, you could potentially run into a location restriction depending on the area where you live. If you're having trouble accessing the stream once it goes live, you should check out these cheap VPN services to try and unblock the show.

How to watch Justin Bieber Tik Tok live stream #JournalsLive

Is there a better Valentine's date than with Bieber? Watching the show live is simple, and you don't even need to download the TikTok app to watch. You'll be able to stream the Journals virtual concert on the profile page of Justin's TikTok account which can be viewed without an account using your web browser on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or even your smart TV. Downloading the app will likely provide a better experience however, and it's available not just on Android and iOS devices but available on desktop as well.

Justin's Valentine's Day concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.