What you need to know
- These new headphones are Bluetooth buds that clip onto an existing pair of glasses.
- The JBuds Frames allow for open-ear listening, allowing you to enjoy audio while still hearing the world around you.
- The JBuds Frames will retail for an affordable $50.
CES 2021 is still a few days away, but the new product announcements continue to pour in preceding this year's virtual event. One of the most popular categories of consumer electronics at the online show this year looks to be Bluetooth and true wireless earbuds, and the new JBuds Frames from JLab Audio are staking their claim to be mentioned among this year's best wireless earbuds.
The JBuds Frames are somewhat of a hybrid product because while they are headphones, they don't go in or over your ears. Instead, the two Bluetooth receivers clip on the arms of your eyeglasses or sunglasses, delivering up to 120 dB of sound while still allowing you to experience the outside world. These kinds of open-ear headphones have been popularized by companies like AfterShokz, as well as through smart multimedia glasses like the Amazon Echo Frames.
Unlike those other options, the JBuds Frames are more customizable, letting you move them between different pairs of glasses and allowing you to choose the look, fit, and style that you prefer. They claim over eight hours of battery life with over 100 hours standby time, and the device takes approximately two hours to recharge via a magnetic USB cable. You can use either Bud independently of the other thanks to dual connect technology, and they should survive a sweaty workout or light rain shower thanks to their IPX4 water resistance.
JLabs has not announced a specific release date yet, saying only that the JBuds Frames should be available in early 2021. We look forward to getting our hands on these for an official review to see how they compare to the other best headphones under $100.
