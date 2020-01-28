eSports based on Activision Blizzard games are coming exclusively to YouTube through a new partnership with Google. Carli, Rebecca, and Jen also examine the next wave of console wars and why specs don't really matter. On a related note, they discuss why Nintendo doesn't have much to fear from PS5 and Xbox Series X even though they may be working on a Switch Pro. Finally, Carli has spent some time playing Doom Eternal. As has been the case with pretty much all the previous Doom games, the plot is stupid. But she means that in the best, most loving way possible!
Hosted by: Russell Holly, Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Activision Blizzard to exclusively stream through YouTube in new partnership with Google | Android Central
- I don't care whether PS5 or Xbox Series X has better graphics, and neither should you | Android Central
- 5 Reasons why the Nintendo Switch has nothing to fear from PS5 and Xbox Series X and 2 reasons it does | iMore
- Nintendo Switch Pro: Everything you need to know | iMore
- Doom Eternal preview: More junk food ... with a nutritional twist | Windows Central
