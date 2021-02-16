Rebecca starts a fake orphanage and buys 30 McDonald's Happy Meals just for the Pokémon cards. The gang also commemorate this highly auspicious episode with some of the most notable boom-boom time in video games, plus their favorite real (and imaginary) dating sims. Nice!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- The Pokémon Company is releasing limited edition Pokémon cards in McDonald's Happy Meals | iMore
- I bought 30 Pokémon 25th Anniversary Happy Meals from McDonalds in order to catch 'em all! | iMore
3 things we want to see from Nothing's purchase of Essential
Now that Carl Pei's Nothing Technologies LTD owns Essential, I'm hoping for something different but still worth buying from the company.
Android 12 is coming sooner than you think — here's what we know so far
What's next for the latest version of Android? From rumored features, interface changes, availability, and more, here's everything we know so far about Android 12!
What launcher are you using on the Galaxy S21?
The Galaxy S21 is an amazing phone right out of the gate, but does it need a third-party launcher to become truly amazing? Here's what our AC forum members say.
Here are the best HDMI 2.1 compatible HDMI cables for PS5 and Xbox 2020
Any serious video game player wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates.