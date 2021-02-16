Rebecca starts a fake orphanage and buys 30 McDonald's Happy Meals just for the Pokémon cards. The gang also commemorate this highly auspicious episode with some of the most notable boom-boom time in video games, plus their favorite real (and imaginary) dating sims. Nice!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

