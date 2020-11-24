The Jiggle Physics gang are joined by Sam Tolbert for a look at some new games, including: Demon Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Demon's Souls for PS5 review: A remake leads the way into the next generation | Android Central
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales review — The best Spidey yet | Android Central
- Bugsnax review: A treat that manages to delight and disturb | Android Central
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla review: A solid Viking tale but nothing more | Windows Central
- The Game Awards 2020 nominees have been revealed | Windows Central
