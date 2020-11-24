The Jiggle Physics gang are joined by Sam Tolbert for a look at some new games, including: Demon Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

