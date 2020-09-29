Microsoft has purchased ZeniMax Media, which makes it seem like they own pretty much ALL the RPGs now. The gang discuss what this might end up meaning for game fans, They also look at Luna — Amazon's game streaming service. At first glance it looks to have a lot in common with Google Stadia, but maybe better?
The conversation moves from there to Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 remaster and the crappiness of console preorders.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- We now know more about Fall Guys' anatomy, and it turns out they're abominations | Windows Central
- Microsoft has acquired ZeniMax Media (DOOM, Elder Scrolls, Fallout) for Xbox | Windows Central
- With Bethesda, id Software, and more, Microsoft becomes an RPG powerhouse | Windows Central
- Pete Hines and Todd Howard talk about Bethesda joining Xbox, say it came down to trust and relationships | Windows Central
- Luna is Amazon's answer to Google Stadia, and it looks so much better | Android Central
- Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 remaster will not have a free upgrade option for PS4 players | Android Central
- Xbox Series X, PS5 fiascos show the problem with preorders in the digital age | Windows Central
