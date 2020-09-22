Special guest Sean Endicott chats with the JP crew about the PS5 preorder debacle and a slew of upcoming games. They also look at Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 announcement and how Nintendo is celebrating Mario's 35th anniversary.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
- Sony's PS5 preorder situation is an inexcusable mess | Android Central
- PS5: News, price, specs, release date, and everything we know about PlayStation 5 | Android Central
- Everything announced at the PS5 Showcase Event | Android Central
- With PS5 and Xbox Series X/S out in the open, Xbox Series S is the clear value winner | Windows Central
- Oculus Quest 2 announced at Facebook Connect | Android Central
- Facebook won't make PC-only VR headsets going forward | Android Central
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch: Ultimate guide | iMore
- Nintendo should give us classic Mario games the same way Xbox Game Pass gives us classic games | iMore
