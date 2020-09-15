We have a more complete look at next-gen Xbox console options now that the Series S has been officially unveiled. Ubisoft addresses some of their toxic workplace issues along with some new games, including a remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time.
The crew also discuss Immortals Fenyx Rising — a cool game with a lame title. Carli reviews Marvel's Avengers, and Rebecca breaks down Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Xbox Series S: Everything you need to know | Windows Central
- Sony needs to match the price of the Xbox Series X with the PS5 | Android Central
- Ubisoft CEO says company 'failed to protect victims' in statement ahead of Ubisoft Forward | Windows Central
- Watch Dogs: Legion is getting Aiden Pearce post-launch | Windows Central
- The Prince is returning in Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake out next year | Windows Central
- Immortals Fenyx Rising preview: I didn't want to put the controller down | Windows Central
- Marvel's Avengers review: A tale of two games | Android Central
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity — Release date, price, rumors, and everything you need to know | iMore
