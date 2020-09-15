We have a more complete look at next-gen Xbox console options now that the Series S has been officially unveiled. Ubisoft addresses some of their toxic workplace issues along with some new games, including a remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time.

The crew also discuss Immortals Fenyx Rising — a cool game with a lame title. Carli reviews Marvel's Avengers, and Rebecca breaks down Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: