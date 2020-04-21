Supply of PS5 will probably be limited at launch, but demand might be as well depending on the price. Working conditions are reported to be getting better at Rockstar Games, which is some legitimately good news.
The gang share tips on playing the Animal Crossing Stalk Market to get rich on turnips. They also talk about availability of Nintendo Switch consoles and how you can avoid the scalpers.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- PS5 supply will reportedly be more limited at launch than PS4, not likely delayed to 2021 | Android Central
- Rockstar Games reportedly improves working conditions | Windows Central
- Don't buy an overpriced Nintendo Switch from scalpers — You can still get a regular priced console | iMore
- Assassin's Creed history: The full story (so far) | Windows Central
Google Duo is getting 4 exciting upgrades to make video calls even better
A good video calling service is a must these days, and Google Duo is one of the best. Today, Google has announced a number of improvements and features to only make it better.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is a great phone ruined by a high price tag
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the better phones Samsung has released in recent years. But you're just not getting enough value here.
Are you getting tired of flagship smartphones?
Flagship smartphones are a lot of fun to look and gawk at, but are you still willingly paying for them? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.