Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal continue to dominate our gaming time, but there are plenty of other popular titles that have been recently released. The gang talk Half Life: Alyx, Control DLC, corporate shadiness, and more!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: