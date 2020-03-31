Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal continue to dominate our gaming time, but there are plenty of other popular titles that have been recently released. The gang talk Half Life: Alyx, Control DLC, corporate shadiness, and more!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons — How to become best friends | iMore
- DOOM Eternal review: Much-needed goretastic catharsis | Windows Central
- Half-Life: Alyx is now available on Steam for all PC VR headsets | Windows Central
- Epic Games to publish games from Control and The Last Guardian developers | Windows Central
- Control: The Foundation DLC review — Remedy's still in top form | Android Central
