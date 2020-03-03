GDC has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns — or at least postponed with an unspecified event to occur this summer. The gang discuss the Pokémon of the Year contenders and share their own favorites. Bethesda has pulled all of their games except Wolfenstein: Youngblood from NVIDIA's GeForce NOW. Game developers don't seem overly fond of Google Stadia, either. And, as always, the crew talk about the games they've been playing this week!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- GDC 2020 is officially postponed following coronavirus concerns | Windows Central
- The Pokémon of the Year has been announced! | iMore
- Bethesda Softworks games are being pulled from NVIDIA GeForce Now, except for Wolfenstein: Youngblood | Windows Central
- GeForce Now vs. Google Stadia: Which should you buy? | Android Central
