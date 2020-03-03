GDC has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns — or at least postponed with an unspecified event to occur this summer. The gang discuss the Pokémon of the Year contenders and share their own favorites. Bethesda has pulled all of their games except Wolfenstein: Youngblood from NVIDIA's GeForce NOW. Game developers don't seem overly fond of Google Stadia, either. And, as always, the crew talk about the games they've been playing this week!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

