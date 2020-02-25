We know a ton more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons now thanks to a recent Nintendo Direct. The game seems as fun and adorable as ever, but multiplayer might be a little wonky. Racist user-created character names are a blight on Pokémon HOME. Sony and Facebook have pulled out of this year's GDC due to abundance of caution surrounding COVID-19, but it's not a big deal overall. As the gang explain, GDC is a lot more than just big companies. And, as always, the crew talk about the games they've been playing this week!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

