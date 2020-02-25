We know a ton more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons now thanks to a recent Nintendo Direct. The game seems as fun and adorable as ever, but multiplayer might be a little wonky. Racist user-created character names are a blight on Pokémon HOME. Sony and Facebook have pulled out of this year's GDC due to abundance of caution surrounding COVID-19, but it's not a big deal overall. As the gang explain, GDC is a lot more than just big companies. And, as always, the crew talk about the games they've been playing this week!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Everything you need to know! | iMore
- Racism is all over Pokémon HOME because everything is awful forever | iMore
- Sony, Facebook pull out of GDC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns | Android Central
- GDC 2020 isn't dead because big names aren't the most important part | Android Central
- I Think I'm In Love With Fortnite's New Cat
