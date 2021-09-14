Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

The JP crew talk about the Epic vs. Apple court ruling, Tripwire Interactive's now-former CEO, and everything announced at PlayStation Showcase 2021. Find a partner in life who speaks about you with the same level of affection that our hosts do about Venom!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

Relax your grip with these Oculus Touch hand straps and grips
Strap in!

Relax your grip with these Oculus Touch hand straps and grips

When using Oculus Touch controllers, you must constantly keep your fingers clenched to avoid dropping them. Thankfully, there are a few reliable mods to replace the built-in straps with for more secure straps and grips, both for the original Touch controllers and the new Touch 2s.