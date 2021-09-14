The JP crew talk about the Epic vs. Apple court ruling, Tripwire Interactive's now-former CEO, and everything announced at PlayStation Showcase 2021. Find a partner in life who speaks about you with the same level of affection that our hosts do about Venom!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Tripwire Interactive CEO out after supporting Texas anti-abortion law on Twitter | Windows Central
- Epic Games wins lawsuit victory against Apple over App Store payments | iMore
- Everything announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2021 — Wolverine, God of War: Ragnarok, more | Android Central
Break the loop with these Deathloop tips and tricks
Deathloop can be challenging for players who aren't accustomed to its rogue-like elements. Here are a few tips and tricks you can use to make your time playing it even easier.
Join Android Central on Discord as we discuss the Apple Event
Android Central is gearing up for Apple's big event and is inviting readers to join the discussion on Discord.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Relax your grip with these Oculus Touch hand straps and grips
When using Oculus Touch controllers, you must constantly keep your fingers clenched to avoid dropping them. Thankfully, there are a few reliable mods to replace the built-in straps with for more secure straps and grips, both for the original Touch controllers and the new Touch 2s.