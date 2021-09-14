The JP crew talk about the Epic vs. Apple court ruling, Tripwire Interactive's now-former CEO, and everything announced at PlayStation Showcase 2021. Find a partner in life who speaks about you with the same level of affection that our hosts do about Venom!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

