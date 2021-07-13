This week, we weigh in on the Nintendo Switch OLED and express some trepidation that Assassin's Creed Infinity will be a "live service" game. The crew also check out Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a new season of The Witcher, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Nintendo Switch OLED model revealed, coming in October for $350 | iMore
- Differences between the Nintendo Switch OLED model and the previous models | iMore
- The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is not the upgrade we wanted | iMore
- Assassin's Creed Infinity reportedly pivoting to live service, yet leadership concerns loom large | Windows Central
- Assassin's Creed Infinity: Release date, gameplay, and everything you need to know | Windows Central
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for Nintendo Switch review — Pokémon could learn a thing or two | iMore
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin tips and tricks for beginners — Battles, stats, eggs, genes, Monsties, and more | iMore
VoLTE: How to use it and why you should care
VoLTE — or Voice over LTE — is the new standard for calling throughout the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. Not only does it facilitate much higher call quality between cell phones, but it allows devices to stay connected to LTE while on a call, improving data speeds for everyone.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
5 years of updates can make the Pixel 6 a real iPhone 13 competitor
Google's self-made Whitechapel chip could help its new Pixel phones last nearly as long as iPhones. But does it have the power and appeal to make shoppers leave behind other, more popular OEMs for stock Android?
Here's some of the best phone mounts to pick up for the PS5
The PS5 is officially here, and like its predecessor, players can take advantage of remote play connectivity and play their brand new console from afar. To get the best out of that, here are some of the best phone mounts available for the PS5.