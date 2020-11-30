I'm privileged enough to try a lot of true wireless earbuds, and many of the best wireless earbuds don't come from the names you'd expect. Jabra is one such company, which just a few years ago was better known for its office headsets and hearing aids than consumer headphones. But all that experience in those two categories played a huge role in its success in the Elite 75t.

Released to enormous acclaim in 2019, the Elite 75t improved basically everything about its predecessor, the Elite 65t — they're smaller, more comfortable, have better sound and battery life, along with a case that latches magnetically (to my never-ending satisfaction). But Jabra wasn't finished making the Elite 75t better: in October 2020, it released a firmware update adding active noise cancelation to the earbuds, a first in the industry for a shipping product.