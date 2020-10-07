What you need to know
- The Three mobile network is currently down across the UK.
- While some users are only having trouble accessing the internet, others are not getting any signal on their phones.
- Three is aware of the network outage and is working on fixing it as soon as possible.
If you're on the Three UK network and are having trouble making phone calls or connecting to the internet, you're not alone. Thousands of Three customers across the United Kingdom are reporting issues with the network.
Reports of the network outage started appearing on the DownDetector website around 9:00 AM BST today. While the majority of users reported problems with their mobile phone, 25% of users aren't receiving any signal. A large number of users are also unable to access the internet on the Three network.
Data from DownDetector shows London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, and Sheffield are the worst-affected by the network outage. A Three UK spokesperson has confirmed that the carrier is aware of the issue and is working to fix it as quickly as possible. However, there is no word yet on the actual cause behind the outage.
You can check the status of the Three UK network in your postcode on the carrier's service checker page.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
360 S9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner review: A perfect fit for small homes
Keeping your floors clean is a real chore. But reliable robot vacuums like the 360 S9 can help out with that.
Samsung's One UI 3.0 (Android 11) public beta now available in the U.S.
Samsung has started rollling out the first Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta to the Galaxy S20 series phones in the U.S.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Protect your precious Pixel 3a with perfectly priced cases!
No matter your taste, your phone needs a case, and the affordably-priced Pixel 3a is no exception.