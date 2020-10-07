If you're on the Three UK network and are having trouble making phone calls or connecting to the internet, you're not alone. Thousands of Three customers across the United Kingdom are reporting issues with the network.

Reports of the network outage started appearing on the DownDetector website around 9:00 AM BST today. While the majority of users reported problems with their mobile phone, 25% of users aren't receiving any signal. A large number of users are also unable to access the internet on the Three network.