There are lots of great Cyber Monday deals out there for your consideration, but if you've been on the lookout for reason to get a a new video doorbell, then Amazon has you covered. You can snag the Ring Video Doorbell with an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just $80, down from $100 and with an added $50 gift thrown in.

OK, the Echo Dot is on sale today, too, for just $22, but it's the thought that counts, right?

Who's there? Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot This bundle is a no-brainer if you're in the market for a video doorbell, as you're getting the latest Echo Dot for free. Both devices play well together with features like two-way audio and the customer reviews are great too. $79.99 $149.98 $70 off See at Amazon

I just don't think you'll find a better Cyber Monday deal than you get with this bundle, especially if you're already in the Alexa ecosystem.

If you're thinking that installing a video doorbell will be a daunting process, don't worry. The Ring Video Doorbell gives you two options for installation, with the easiest having you secure the mount beside your door and then attaching the Ring. It will run off the included rechargeable battery and send you a notification when it needs to be recharged via USB.

You're also able to hardwire the doorbell to run off your home's internal wiring and work with your existing door bell, which is admittedly a bit more labor-intensive, but also the more permanent solution. This also lets you use the same doorbell chime already installed in your home.

Once installed, you'll get a notification on your phone, tablet, or computer any time that motion is detected on your front step or when someone rings your doorbell. When that happens, you'll be able to use two-way communication and 720p HD live video to see, hear, and speak directly to your visitors even if you aren't currently home. You can even use it at night.

The Echo Dot is just added gravy and can be used as a doorbell chime anytime someone approaches your home or rings the doorbell, and can also be used to talk back through the Ring doorbell at anyone waiting on your front step. Of course, you can also use Alexa on the Echo Dot to find out the weather, get news reports, listen to radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks, music streaming, and more.

Don't miss out on this great deal on the Ring Doorbell for Cyber Monday. It's a great option for practically any home and also makes for a great gift as well — whether you want to give it all away, or keep the bonus Echo Dot for yourself. We'll never tell.