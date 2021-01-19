What you need to know
- An Ubisoft job posting for Senior Multiplayer Lead Game Designer more than suggests the game will have a multiplayer mode.
- This is one of many positions that Ubisoft is hiring for its upcoming Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed VR entries.
- The game is expected to be an Oculus VR exclusive but no specific platforms have been announced yet.
As if bringing Splinter Cell to VR wasn't enough, it looks like Ubisoft is committing to working on multiplayer options for the upcoming game. Road to VR spotted the job posting for the Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Germany office, and it paints a pretty clear picture of what to expect from the Oculus VR-exclusive return to the Splinter Cell universe, which was announced back in September alongside the Oculus Quest 2.
In the job posting, Ubisoft says that it is creating "a brand new team to work on Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell VR project" and, alongside the Multiplayer Lead Game Designer is a handful of other positions specific to the same project, all posting for in-house work in Düsseldorf, Germany. Given that this position is in charge of a team of individuals developing the multiplayer component of the game, it shows how seriously Ubisoft is taking these two major VR projects.
Little is known about this specific iteration of Splinter Cell at this time. Ubisoft's Red Storm Entertainment looks to be working on the single-player portion of the game, including the story elements, while this new team in Düsseldorf appears to be handling the multiplayer component exclusively. Right now, no specific platforms have been announced for Splinter Cell VR. It was said to be an "Oculus VR exclusive" back in September but, if Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is any indication, that doesn't mean it's going to stay exclusive to Oculus PC software and could see a Steam release.
The job description states that the applicant needs "Experience in multiplayer development for PC VR (preferred), PC (necessary), console and mobile (desirable)", meaning a PC focus could be the goal. Oculus might have sunset its plans for making more Oculus Rift hardware, but the renewed focus on Oculus Link for the Quest 2 shows that they're not completely discontinuing PC VR plans just yet.
