First revealed during a State of Play stream earlier in 2019, Iron Man VR is a PlayStation VR exclusive title that allows players to soar and fight as Tony Stark. A new trailer for the game released at New York Comic Con and revealed just when players could get their hands on it. You can take a look at the new trailer below:

The release date is now set for February 28, 2020. According to the trailer, the story of the game revolves around Tony Stark battling Ghost, a phasing villain who can interact directly with your helmet. Voice actor Josh Keaton will be taking on the role of voicing Tony Stark. Josh Keaton previously voiced the villain Electro in another PlayStation-exclusive superhero game, Marvel's Spider-Man.

Iron Man VR requires two Move controllers in order to play. Using Tony Stark's extensive garage, you'll be able to upgrade your equipment and tech as you progress. The price has not yet been announced but that will likely change in the near future.

