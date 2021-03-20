It's been something of a mixed 2021 Six Nations campaign for both these sides, but this final day clash in Dublin gives both teams a chance of potentially finishing second. Read on for your full guide to getting an Ireland vs England live stream, and watch Six Nations rugby online from anywhere.
With two wins and two defeats apiece, both teams earned a creditable victory last time out.
Ireland battled past Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend via a late Johnny Sexton penalty, while England put in their best performance of the tournament so far to claim a victory against then-unbeaten France.
Eddie Jones' men will be looking to make it four wins in a row over the Irish, having beaten the Boys In Green back-to-back in the last two editions of the Six Nations Championship and in last November's Autumn Nations Cup.
The home side will be up for revenge and will also be keen to give CJ Stander a send-off to remember in what will be his last Six Nation's appearance, following the number 8's shock retirement announcement earlier this week.
Read on for full details on how to get a 2021 Six Nations Ireland vs England live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Ireland vs England: Where and when?
This Six Nations clash takes place behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, March 20.
Kick-off is scheduled for 4.45pm GMT local time so that's a 12.45pm EST / 9.45am PST start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.45am AEDT Sunday morning kick-off folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch the Six Nations online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., Irish, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this 2021 Six Nations clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Ireland vs England but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
Live stream Ireland vs England in the UK
English language live broadcast rights for this big match in the UK are with free-to-air ITV1, meaning all you need to do to watch the action is fire up ITV Hub.
Kick-off is set for 4.45pm GMT, with ITV's coverage getting underway at 4pm.
ITV Hub
ITV's coverage of the Six Nations is available to free to viewers in the UK with a valid TV licence.
Live stream Ireland vs England in Ireland
Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle can enjoy live coverage of Ireland vs England on the free-to-air Virgin Media One channel with live streaming available via Virgin Media Player.
Virgin Media Player
Virgin's coverage of the Six Nations is available to free to viewers in Ireland via online streaming service Virgin Media Player.
Live stream Ireland vs England in the U.S.
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 Six Nations season. Kick-off for Ireland vs England is at 12.45pm EST / 9.45am PST on Saturday with live coverage via NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock.
Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch Ireland vs England without paying a dime. Peacock usually costs $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service or $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alongside every 2021 Six Nations match, the service also gives you access to Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies.
Live stream Ireland vs England in Canada
Online-only streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch live Six Nations action in 2021.
The network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Ireland vs England without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
DAZN
DAZN is the home of Six Nations rugby coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year.
Live stream Ireland vs England live in Australia
If you're planning on watching this Six Nations clash Down Under, then you'll need to be a beIN Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
You'll need to be ready to tune in at 3.45am AEDT on Sunday morning.
BeIN Sports
Watch the Six Nations football and many other sporting events via beIN Sports for just $20 per month. There's also a two-week free trial if you want to try before you buy.
Live stream Ireland vs England live in New Zealand
Six Nations rugby is being shown in New Zealand on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay-TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.
It's an early Sunday morning start for this match, which kicks off at 5.45am NZDT with Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 5.35am.
Sky Sport Now
Sky Sport Now has is the place to go for easy streaming access to the Six Nations in New Zealand. There's even a 7-day free trial for new users.
