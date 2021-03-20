It's been something of a mixed 2021 Six Nations campaign for both these sides, but this final day clash in Dublin gives both teams a chance of potentially finishing second. Read on for your full guide to getting an Ireland vs England live stream, and watch Six Nations rugby online from anywhere.

With two wins and two defeats apiece, both teams earned a creditable victory last time out.

Ireland battled past Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend via a late Johnny Sexton penalty, while England put in their best performance of the tournament so far to claim a victory against then-unbeaten France.

Eddie Jones' men will be looking to make it four wins in a row over the Irish, having beaten the Boys In Green back-to-back in the last two editions of the Six Nations Championship and in last November's Autumn Nations Cup.

The home side will be up for revenge and will also be keen to give CJ Stander a send-off to remember in what will be his last Six Nation's appearance, following the number 8's shock retirement announcement earlier this week.

Read on for full details on how to get a 2021 Six Nations Ireland vs England live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Ireland vs England: Where and when?

This Six Nations clash takes place behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, March 20.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4.45pm GMT local time so that's a 12.45pm EST / 9.45am PST start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.45am AEDT Sunday morning kick-off folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch the Six Nations online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., Irish, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this 2021 Six Nations clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Ireland vs England but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

