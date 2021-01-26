The top two sides in Serie A go head-to-head in an intriguing cup clash at the San Siro tonight. Read on to find out how to get an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream and watch the Coppa Italia quarter-final online from anywhere.
The two sides will be looking to improve upon lackluster weekend displays that saw both teams drop points in the league.
League leaders AC managed to stay top, despite a shock 3-0 hammering at home to Atalanta, while Inter were unable to fully capitalize on their Milanese rivals' slip up after being held to a goalless stalemate away at Udinese.
This cup clash marks the second derby match-up between the two sides this season, with Stefano Pioli's men edging past Antonio Conte's Inter 2-1 back in October, in a match which saw the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovich score a decisive brace to seal the win for the Rossoneri.
Both teams are surprisingly long overdue a win in this tournament, with Inter having most recently won the cup in 2010, while AC's barren run in the cup goes all the way back to 2003.
Aside from Danilo D'Ambrosio, who remains on the sidelines with a knee injury, Inter boss Conte has an otherwise full complement of players at his disposal. AC meanwhile will be without suspended goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Danilo D'Ambrosio set to deputize.
Read on for your full guide to getting an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream and watch this huge Coppa Italia clash online, no matter where in the world you are.
Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Where and when?
Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the San Siro in Milan. Kick-off is at 8:45pm local time (CET), making it a 7:45pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT kick-off in the U.S.
Watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this Coppa Italia match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Inter Milan vs AC Milan, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan online in the U.S.
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the Coppa Italia in the U.S. and will be showing this game via its ESPN+ streaming service. Kick-off in the U.S. is at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.
The service currently comes in at $5.99 a month and also offers action from the NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, UFC, and more.
How to stream the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live in the UK
BT Sports has exclusive rights to the Coppa Italia in the UK and will be showing tonight's action from Milan via its BT Sport 3 channel. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.
The channel is available to BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk subscribers as well, however, if you don't want to be tied to a long contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass which gives you access to all BT channels and costs £25 a month on a rolling basis.
Can I live stream Inter Milan vs AC Milan in Australia?
Looks like Italian footy fans Down Under are out of luck when it comes to getting a live broadcast of the Milan Derby. There's currently no confirmed broadcaster for this match in Australia.
Live stream the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live in Canada
As with all 2020/21 Coppa Italia action, tonight's Inter Milan vs AC Milan match will be shown exclusively in Canada via streaming service DAZN, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.
DAZN costs C$20 per month or C$150 per year in Canada but the network is also offering a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used the service before.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.