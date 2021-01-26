The top two sides in Serie A go head-to-head in an intriguing cup clash at the San Siro tonight. Read on to find out how to get an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream and watch the Coppa Italia quarter-final online from anywhere.

The two sides will be looking to improve upon lackluster weekend displays that saw both teams drop points in the league.

League leaders AC managed to stay top, despite a shock 3-0 hammering at home to Atalanta, while Inter were unable to fully capitalize on their Milanese rivals' slip up after being held to a goalless stalemate away at Udinese.

This cup clash marks the second derby match-up between the two sides this season, with Stefano Pioli's men edging past Antonio Conte's Inter 2-1 back in October, in a match which saw the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovich score a decisive brace to seal the win for the Rossoneri.

Both teams are surprisingly long overdue a win in this tournament, with Inter having most recently won the cup in 2010, while AC's barren run in the cup goes all the way back to 2003.

Aside from Danilo D'Ambrosio, who remains on the sidelines with a knee injury, Inter boss Conte has an otherwise full complement of players at his disposal. AC meanwhile will be without suspended goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Danilo D'Ambrosio set to deputize.

Read on for your full guide to getting an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream and watch this huge Coppa Italia clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Where and when?

Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the San Siro in Milan. Kick-off is at 8:45pm local time (CET), making it a 7:45pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT kick-off in the U.S.

Watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this Coppa Italia match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Inter Milan vs AC Milan, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

