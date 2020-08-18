Setting up a smart home security system isn't as difficult as you might think. The Blink XT2 Smart Security Cameras make watching over your home easy with live video feeds that you can check in and watch at any time using an app on your smartphone or tablet. They're suitable for use indoors and outside and even include a built-in microphone and speaker so you can talk with anyone on the other end of the camera.

Right now's a stellar time to think about setting up Blink XT2 cameras in your home as Amazon is currently offering $95 off the 5-camera Blink XT2 security camera kit. Not only that, but you'll also receive a free Echo Show 5 smart display valued at $90 with the purchase. That brings your total savings up to $185. The cameras work hand-in-hand with the Echo Show 5 so you can see, hear, or speak with visitors using your new smart display.

Each Blink XT2 smart security camera offers an extended battery life of two years just using two AA lithium batteries. That means there is no complicated wiring or professional installation required, too. They're simple to mount on your own whether you want to use them indoors or outside. Using the Blink app on your smartphone or tablet, you can talk with visitors anytime and also receive notifications when motion is detected. There's also infrared HD night vision so you'll be able to make out what's going on even in the dark. Plus, Blink includes free cloud storage so you can keep your clips stored for up to a year without any extra fees incurred.

With the included Echo Show 5, you'll be able to view live streams, motion clips, and even arm or disarm your security system. It's also a fun device to use past its connection with Blink cameras. You can watch YouTube or Prime Video, listen to music, and ask Alexa for all the answers to your most pressing questions each day.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial of Prime to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to the rest of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service and Prime Gaming. There's also a new page full of exclusive members-only discounts you won't be able to snag otherwise.