What you need to know
- Instagram is testing the ability to create and publish posts from a desktop browser.
- The test appears to be limited to select users currently.
- There's no word yet on when a broader rollout will commence.
Instagram has finally started testing the ability to create new posts from personal desktop computers. The feature was first spotted by social media consultant and industry commentator Matt Navarra.
A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the test to Android Central and said that the feature aims to improve the experience for people who access Instagram from their computer.
We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we're now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.
As you can see in the screenshots below, Instagram's web app offers a few basic editing features — including built-in filters and an option to choose the aspect ratio. You'll also be able to access advanced settings such as turning off comments for the post, hiding likes, and more. Unlike the mobile app, however, you won't be able to take a photo from the on-device camera when using the web app. The only available option is to select an existing image from your PC.
Sadly, the test appears to be limited to a small number of users right now. If you are among the lucky few, you should see a new "+" icon in the top-right corner when you open Instagram in a desktop browser. The feature is highlighted with a message saying, "Now you can create and share posts directly from your computer." It remains to be seen if Instagram will also add an option to create Stories and Reels from desktops.
Unsurprisingly, Instagram doesn't pay as much attention to its web app as its Android and iOS mobile apps. It was only last year that Instagram added direct messaging to the web app. Similarly, it took months for Instagram to add the ability to create stories from the mobile web.
There are still a number of other useful Instagram features that are exclusive to the best Android phones. For example, the ability to add pronouns to your profile is yet to make its way to the web app.
