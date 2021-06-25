Instagram has finally started testing the ability to create new posts from personal desktop computers. The feature was first spotted by social media consultant and industry commentator Matt Navarra.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the test to Android Central and said that the feature aims to improve the experience for people who access Instagram from their computer.

We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we're now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.

As you can see in the screenshots below, Instagram's web app offers a few basic editing features — including built-in filters and an option to choose the aspect ratio. You'll also be able to access advanced settings such as turning off comments for the post, hiding likes, and more. Unlike the mobile app, however, you won't be able to take a photo from the on-device camera when using the web app. The only available option is to select an existing image from your PC.