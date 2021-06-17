The two-year-long inaugural Test championship comes to its conclusion this weekend with the grand finale at the Rose Bowl - don't miss a single ball of the WTC final with our India vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Separated by just two rating points, New Zealand and India come into this final ranked as number one and two Test sides in the world.

Both sides look very well matched, with Kane Williamson's New Zealand have won each of the last six Test matches that they have played, while India's recent form is similarly strong, with Virat Kohli's men having won four of the last five Test matches that they have competed in.

The Kiwi's come into this clash off the back of an impressive Test series win over England, inflicting a stunning eight-wicket defeat on their hosts at Edgbaston at the weekend.

India hasn't been in Test action since March, preferring to prepare for this final with an intra-squad game, nevertheless, their last red ball action saw them ease past England 3-1 on home turf. Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hanuma Vihari all missed that series, but the key trio are all now fit and back in the fold for this crucial clash.

Black Caps captain Williamson meanwhile allayed fears he would miss the match, after confirming he had brushed off an elbow injury that forced him to miss his side's second Test against England last week.

Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs New Zealand Test series cricket online from anywhere.

India vs New Zealand - World Test Championship Final cricket: Where and when?

The first-ever WTC final is set to take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, UK between June 18-22.

Play starts at 10.30am BST local time/ 3pm IST/ 5.30am ET/ 2.30am PT / 7.30pm AEST / 9.30pm NZST on all five days.

The ICC Cricket website is offering a livestream of the final on its website that's available to watch in many countries worldwide. Some countries have exclusive broadcasters for the game however, and for those countries, you'll want to continue reading.

How to watch India vs New Zealand - World Test Championship Final cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the WTC final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching India vs New Zealand but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.