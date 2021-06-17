The two-year-long inaugural Test championship comes to its conclusion this weekend with the grand finale at the Rose Bowl - don't miss a single ball of the WTC final with our India vs New Zealand live stream guide below.
Separated by just two rating points, New Zealand and India come into this final ranked as number one and two Test sides in the world.
Both sides look very well matched, with Kane Williamson's New Zealand have won each of the last six Test matches that they have played, while India's recent form is similarly strong, with Virat Kohli's men having won four of the last five Test matches that they have competed in.
The Kiwi's come into this clash off the back of an impressive Test series win over England, inflicting a stunning eight-wicket defeat on their hosts at Edgbaston at the weekend.
India hasn't been in Test action since March, preferring to prepare for this final with an intra-squad game, nevertheless, their last red ball action saw them ease past England 3-1 on home turf. Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hanuma Vihari all missed that series, but the key trio are all now fit and back in the fold for this crucial clash.
Black Caps captain Williamson meanwhile allayed fears he would miss the match, after confirming he had brushed off an elbow injury that forced him to miss his side's second Test against England last week.
Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs New Zealand Test series cricket online from anywhere.
India vs New Zealand - World Test Championship Final cricket: Where and when?
The first-ever WTC final is set to take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, UK between June 18-22.
Play starts at 10.30am BST local time/ 3pm IST/ 5.30am ET/ 2.30am PT / 7.30pm AEST / 9.30pm NZST on all five days.
The ICC Cricket website is offering a livestream of the final on its website that's available to watch in many countries worldwide. Some countries have exclusive broadcasters for the game however, and for those countries, you'll want to continue reading.
How to watch India vs New Zealand - World Test Championship Final cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the WTC final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching India vs New Zealand but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream India vs New Zealand live in the UK for free
Sky Sports have the exclusive live broadcast rights to the WTC Final in the UK and Ireland.
Coverage is set to begin at 9am BST on Sky Sports Cricket on each day of action. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch this Test series online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the new 2021/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
How to watch India vs New Zealand live in India
Disney+ Hotstar has exclusive broadcast rights to the World Test Championship Final in India.
The service will set you back Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can save a bit with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.
The first ball each day is set to be delivered after 3pm IST.
How to watch the WTC Final live in New Zealand
Fans looking to cheer on the Black Caps back home can watch all the action live via premium streaming service Sky Sport.
If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage is due to start on Sky Sport 2 each day at 9.20pm NZDT.
How to watch the WTC Final live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of India vs New Zealand for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Where can I watch India vs New Zealand live in the US?
Hotstar US has nabbed the broadcast rights to show the WTC Final to viewers in the States.
A Hotstar US subscription costs $50 per year, giving you access to a wealth of international cricket taking place in India, as well as Bollywood blockbusters. The Hotstar US app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Play is set to start each day at 5.30am ET/ 2.30am PT each day for US viewers.
