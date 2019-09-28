India's festive season is always the best tiem to pick up new gadgets as every single manufacturer rolls out enciting deals. Amazon's Great Indian Festival is now live and Flipkart's Big Billion Days is set to kick off shortly, and we're already starting to see some stellar deals.

Amazon is selling the OnePlus 7 for just ₹29,999 ($420), ₹3,000 off its retail price. It is a fantastic deal when you consider the phone has the same 48MP camera as the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T. Sure, a lot of the design is based on last year's OnePlus 6T, but you get the Snapdragon 855 under the hood, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also picking up an attractive discount, with the phone now available for ₹44,999 ($630). That's a flat ₹5,000 off its launch price, making it a great option if you want a flagship-tier phone with a 90Hz panel.

Samsung is also getting in on the action, with the Galaxy Note 9 selling for ₹42,999 ($605). The phone still has plenty to offer in 2019, and that QHD+ AMOLED panel continues to be one of the best in the industry.

I'll update the list with more options as the sale kicks off in earnest tomorrow, 29 September. Stay tuned for more deals, and let me know what phone you're interested in picking up in the comments below.

