What you need to know
- Ikea and Sonos' latest Symfonisk speaker delivers room-filling sound and serves as a piece of art.
- It will go on sale in North America and Europe from July 15.
- The Symfonisk picture frame Wi-Fi speaker comes in two versions: Black and White.
Ikea and Sonos have announced a new addition to their Symfonisk line of products that serve a dual purpose. The new Symfonisk picture frame Wi-Fi speaker combines "IKEA's home furnishing knowledge with Sonos' expertise in creating high-quality sound experiences."
While most people are likely to hang the picture frame speaker on the wall, it does include flip-out feet to help it sit on top of any furniture. The front artwork panel can be removed and swapped out for additional pieces that will be available a few weeks after the speaker goes on sale.
Stjepan Begic, product developer at IKEA of Sweden, said in a statement:
The space-saving picture frame speaker can hang on its own on the wall as an eye-catching art piece, be matched with other art on the wall, be placed on a shelf or on the floor, leaning against the wall. The interchangeable fronts make it easy to choose a style that suits your individual home.
The Symfonisk picture frame speaker can easily be paired with other Symfonisk and Sonos products. Like Sonos' best smart speakers, you can even pair two frames together for stereo sound. Since it is part of the Sonos system, the speaker can also connect to over 100 streaming services using the Sonos app. Unfortunately, the Symfonisk picture frame speaker doesn't come with Google Assistant built-in. However, it does offer AirPlay 2 support.
According to The Verge, Ikea and Sonos are also working on a new table lamp speaker. It is tipped to launch sometime later this year at the same $179 price point as the original Symfonisk table lamp.
You will be able to purchase the Symfonisk picture frame Wi-Fi speaker from IKEA stores and IKEA.com in North and Europe starting July 15. The frame has been priced at $199, while additional artwork panels will be available from August for $20.
Review: The TicWatch E3 is a great Wear OS watch with a looming question
Mobvoi's TicWatch's have been among the few bright spots in the Wear OS world. The TicWatch Pro 3 launched in 2020 as the first wearable on the market with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100, and in the summer of 2021 the TicWatch E3 has become the second. The TicWatch E3 is a lower-priced option with comparable performance — but it launches with a questionable future for Wear OS as we...
What are Google Workspace, Spaces, and smart canvas? Here's an explainer
Google debuted a slew of new services for all of its users, but some of the names are a bit confusing. What is a Workspace and how is it different from Spaces? Are Docs becoming smart canvas? And how do I access all of this nifty stuff? Find out in our explainer!
5 reasons to buy a discounted Chromebook on Prime Day 2021
On Prime Day, you can get superb Chromebooks for mid-range prices, mid-range Chromebooks for budget prices, and budget Chromebooks for impulse-buy prices. No matter what your budget or needs, there's going to be a Chromebook on sale on Prime Day for you.
Believe it or not, Philips Hue is not the only smart bulb you can buy
The are plenty of smart lights available that are similar to Philips Hue bulbs at nearly half the cost. Most offer easy management from a designated app on your smartphone or tablet, too.