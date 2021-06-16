While most people are likely to hang the picture frame speaker on the wall, it does include flip-out feet to help it sit on top of any furniture. The front artwork panel can be removed and swapped out for additional pieces that will be available a few weeks after the speaker goes on sale.

Ikea and Sonos have announced a new addition to their Symfonisk line of products that serve a dual purpose. The new Symfonisk picture frame Wi-Fi speaker combines "IKEA's home furnishing knowledge with Sonos' expertise in creating high-quality sound experiences."

Stjepan Begic, product developer at IKEA of Sweden, said in a statement:

The space-saving picture frame speaker can hang on its own on the wall as an eye-catching art piece, be matched with other art on the wall, be placed on a shelf or on the floor, leaning against the wall. The interchangeable fronts make it easy to choose a style that suits your individual home.

The Symfonisk picture frame speaker can easily be paired with other Symfonisk and Sonos products. Like Sonos' best smart speakers, you can even pair two frames together for stereo sound. Since it is part of the Sonos system, the speaker can also connect to over 100 streaming services using the Sonos app. Unfortunately, the Symfonisk picture frame speaker doesn't come with Google Assistant built-in. However, it does offer AirPlay 2 support.

According to The Verge, Ikea and Sonos are also working on a new table lamp speaker. It is tipped to launch sometime later this year at the same $179 price point as the original Symfonisk table lamp.

You will be able to purchase the Symfonisk picture frame Wi-Fi speaker from IKEA stores and IKEA.com in North and Europe starting July 15. The frame has been priced at $199, while additional artwork panels will be available from August for $20.