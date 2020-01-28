Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

If you ever stay at one of the hotels that are part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, this is the best welcome offer we have ever seen for its credit card. Right now, new cardholders can earn 140,000 bonus points** after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening, an all-time high for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.

The welcome bonus shakes out to about $700 in free stays when calculated using the standard valuation by The Points Guy, but those who combine the offer with some of the other promotions currently available through IHG, new cardholders can earn up to 37 award nights at IHG hotels.

If you are wondering if you'll be able to find a hotel to use this welcome bonus at, don't worry - the InterContinental Hotels Group is actually made of fourteen different hotel brands. Some of the most notable are the InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites. So no matter where in the world you are planning on staying, you are sure to find a hotel you can use the rewards earned in this offer.

Beyond the stellar welcome bonus, the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is also just a solid credit card for those who frequent these hotel brands. Cardholders enjoy a ton of additional perks like a Reward Night after each account anniversary year, Platinum Elite status just by holding the card, and a Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit. You'll also always earn 25 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, 2 points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants, and 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

This offer is sure to go quick, so if you're planning on staying in one of the hotels that are part of the IHG collective, this is the time to jump in and grab a ton of rewards for it.