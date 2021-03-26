In our Google Pixel 5 review, Daniel Bader called it the best Pixel ever, and Alex Dobie also raved about the device in his video review. Everyone here at AC who has either used the device or owns one themselves definitely considers the Pixel 5 to be high on the list of the best Android phones, but we certainly can acknowledge that it's not perfect.
That's why this particular thread on the AC forums caught our eye. In it, folks were discussing what one thing (and sometimes multiple things) they'd change about the Google Pixel 5:
Now we want to hear from you — If you could only change ONE thing about the Google Pixel 5, what would it be, and why?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Where to buy the OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro: Preorders are live!
The OnePlus 9 smartphones have officially launched, and now you might be thinking, "where can I buy them?" Android Central has you covered!
Raspberry Pi 4 review: Unleash your inner maker
The Raspberry Pi is loved by many but misunderstood by even more. It's a tiny little workhorse, and the Raspberry Pi 4 is one of the best yet!
Switching to Android: Only one Android phone could get me to abandon iOS
After ten years with an iPhone, then the past three months using a Pixel, Galaxy, and OnePlus phone, I'm ready to make the switch to Android official. But not for just any Android phone. Only one manufacturer actually has the powerful tech I need to make the plunge feel worth leaving iOS behind.
These are the absolute best Pixel 5 cases you can buy right now
Even if the Pixel 5 doesn't have a glass back, it still needs a case before you take it outside the safety of your home. These are the Google Pixel 5 cases you can trust to get you through whatever chaos life brings your way.