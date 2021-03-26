In our Google Pixel 5 review, Daniel Bader called it the best Pixel ever, and Alex Dobie also raved about the device in his video review. Everyone here at AC who has either used the device or owns one themselves definitely considers the Pixel 5 to be high on the list of the best Android phones, but we certainly can acknowledge that it's not perfect.

That's why this particular thread on the AC forums caught our eye. In it, folks were discussing what one thing (and sometimes multiple things) they'd change about the Google Pixel 5:

Now we want to hear from you — If you could only change ONE thing about the Google Pixel 5, what would it be, and why?

