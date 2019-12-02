With that out of the way, we know that there are plenty of people who want a tablet that runs Android. The good news is that you'll find plenty of them out there, but the bad news is that some of them are really bad. Not to worry! We found the Cyber Monday Android tablet deal that you should buy.

Google has made a lot of really great things we all use every day. One place where it has struggled is making great software for tablets. Android works well enough, but between things looking stretched out or just not compatible with big display means things just aren't done as well as you find on an iPad or Amazon Kindle Fire HD . Doing this stuff is hard. Very hard.

You'll find Android tablets with a faster processor or a better OLED display, but at this price, it's hard to say no to the Lenovo Tab M10

The Lenovo Tab M10 isn't the best tablet you can buy. It's not even the best Android tablet you can buy. but if you don't want to hook into the Amazon ecosystem with a Kindle Fire tablet or do the same with Apple and an iPad, this is a great deal.

You're getting a full-size 10.1-inch display and dual front-firing speakers so watching media is going to look and sound great. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 that's able to keep up with most anything consumption-related and has great battery life. That Qualcomm chip also means you'll get great Wi-Fi reception on both 2.4 and 5GHz bands.

Add in 32GB of storage that's expandable via an SD Card slot and an awesome Cyber Monday price tag and this is the only Android tablet you should buy today.

