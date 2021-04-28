Roku devices and Roku TVs make it super easy to watch your favorite films and movies within minutes. While there are a variety of subscription-based apps and free channels to choose from, one of the best options on Roku right now is the Hulu app. In addition to offering a ton of Hulu Original shows, the platform offers an extensive on-demand media library featuring both classic series and films, as well as access Hulu + Live TV. Here's everything you need to know about Hulu on Roku.

Products used in this guide

Stream with friends: Hulu from $6 at Hulu

How to get Hulu on Roku

With just a few clicks on your Roku remote, you can log in to your Hulu account and start streaming. Here's what you need to do to access Hulu on Roku.

Using your Roku remote, press the Home button. Select Streaming Channels in the list on the left side of the screen. Select Search Channels. Search for Hulu. When it appears in the results, select Add Channel. When the channel is installed, select OK. Press the Home button again.

Once you've downloaded the Hulu app, you should see it on your Roku homepage. From there, you can select the app and start streaming.

Which Roku do I need for Hulu + Live TV?