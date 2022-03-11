Disney introduces free unlimited DVR for Hulu with Live TV subscribers

What you need to know

Disney has announced that it is bringing free unlimited DVR to Hulu+Live TV.

The feature allows users on-demand access to recordings for up to 9 months.

Unlimited DVR will be available for subscribers starting April 13.

Amid price hikes and new tiers for its various streaming services, Disney has announced that it's bringing more value to Hulu+Live TV with free unlimited DVR for all subscribers.

The rollout means that users previously paying for additional DVR storage will pay less for their subscription going forward, while those that did not opt-in for the extra storage add-ons will automatically receive unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Previously, Hulu+Live TV came with 50 hours of DVR, and add-ons could grant up to 200 hours for as much as $15 extra per month.

With unlimited DVR, users will be able to access recordings (including fast-forwarding) for up to nine months, similar to what YouTube TV offers at no extra cost.

This comes just after Disney bundled both ESPN+ and Disney+ with Hulu+Live TV while raising the subscription cost by $5. This brings the subscription cost just above YouTube TV, although it arguably brings more value by including two popular streaming services.

"Hulu+Live TV is becoming more valuable and attractive to consumers." says the president of Hulu, Joe Earley, in a statement on Friday. "Through one single subscription, users get access to 80+ live channels — including all major broadcast networks — as well as Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, and soon Unlimited DVR."

"Guided by our relentless focus on delivering the consumer a high-quality user experience, we will be one of the only pay-TV providers — traditional or streaming — to offer this feature as part of the base plan at no additional cost."

The new unlimited DVR will be available for all Hulu+Live TV subscribers from some of the best streaming devices starting April 13.

Disney recently announced that it is introducing a cheaper streaming tier for Disney+ later this year, which will be supported through ads. The company hopes that these efforts to add more value to its services will bring it more subscribers, with a goal of 230-260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024.