Disney Plus could get a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier for the US

What you need to know

Disney may be looking to introduce a cheaper subscription plan for Disney+ in the U.S.

The plan would support ads, similar to other services such as HBO Max and Disney's own Hulu.

The report follows slowing subscriber growth for Disney's flagship streaming platform.

Disney+ is hungry for subscribers, and its next potential move would allow it to further undercut the likes of Netflix and HBO Max. To do so, Disney is reportedly considering introducing a cheaper ad-supported subscription tier in the U.S.

The report comes from The Information, which cites a source close to the discussions. Disney is reportedly floating the idea around as a way to boost revenue and accelerate its slowing subscriber growth. This comes not long after Disney raised the prices of its Hulu + Live TV service and bundled it with ESPN+ and Disney+, no doubt as a way to grab more subscribers.

Given that Disney owns Hulu, the company is already familiar with such a strategy. However, the move would also follow other rival streaming services like HBO Max, which launched its ad-supported tier in 2021 with several limitations when compared to the ad-free subscription. If Disney goes this route with Disney+, it could also place additional limits on the service, such as the availability of new movies, streaming resolution, of the number of concurrent streams you can have across the best streaming devices.

Android Central reached out to Disney for more information but did not immediately receive a response.

As it stands, Disney is already in a decent position as far as pricing. At $8 per month, it costs less than Netflix as well as HBO Max's ad-supported tier. However, there are several more affordable services out there, and a cheaper subscription could put Disney+ in direct competition with them.

In a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek stated that he expects Disney+ to reach 230-260 million paid subscribers in 2024, with the service currently sitting at 130 million as of January 2022.