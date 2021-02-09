Hulu + Live TV offers subscribers full access to the platform's entire ad-supported streaming library, in addition to 65-plus channels featuring live sports, breaking news, and current shows, among other things. At just $65 a month, the top tier Hulu plan also allows users to personalize individual profiles, create custom TV lineups and record up to 50 hours of live TV without extra fees. Here's a roundup of all the channels you can watch live on Hulu.

All the channels you can watch live on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu offers more than 65 live channels as part of its top tier subscription plan, which offers content spanning breaking news and sports to reality television and drama. The exact lineup of channels varies slightly, depending on where you live. With that in mind, here's a list of all the channels you can watch live on Hulu in most areas. ABC

CBS

The CW

FOX

NBC

ACC Network

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNews

ESPNU

ESPN Bases Loaded

ESPN College Extra

ESPN Goal Line

FS1

FS2

Golf Channel

NBC Sports

Olympic Channel

SEC Network

FOX Sports regional networks

NBC Sports regional networks

SNY

YES Network

Boomerang

Cartoon Network

FXX

TBS

FX

Lifetime

SyFy

TCM

TNT

USA

CNBC

CNN

FOX Business

FOX News

HLN

MSNBC

Disney Channel

Disney Jr.

Freeform

Universal Kids

Animal Planet

Discovery Channel

History

National Geographic

NASA

Smithsonian Channel

A&E

Bravo

E!

Food Network

HGTV

TLC

Travel Channel

Vice

Investigation Discovery

Oxygen

TruTV The Big Four on Hulu +Live TV One of the biggest challenges that come with opting for a streaming service over a traditional cable package is the loss of regular news coverage. That's why Hulu offering ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox as part of its Hulu + Live TV plan is such a coup. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can stay up to date on the latest happenings. Here's what the top four networks included on Hulu + Live TV have to offer. ABC

In addition to morning talk shows like Good Morning America and The View, ABC is the hub for family dramas like A Million Little Things and The Good Doctor. You'll also find new episodes of Grey's Anatomy. NBC

NBC airs long-running news shows, including Today and Dateline NBC, as well as hit primetime series such as This Is Us and the upcoming Young Rock, about the life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. NBC is also home to the Chicago Fire, Med and P.D. franchises, and The Voice. CBS

CBS Sunday Morning and Face the Nation are the standout news programs on CBS. The network also premieres new episodes of FBI, Young Sheldon, and SEAL Team. FOX

While most of Fox's news programs air on Fox News, which is also available vis the Hulu + Live TV plan, the standard Fox channel is the home of popular series such as Prodigal Son, The Resident, 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Sports channels on Hulu +Live TV Another perk you'll get as a subscriber to Hulu + Live TV is the ability to stream live games from major college and pro leagues, including the NCAA, NBA, NHL, NFL, the English Premier League. The combination of top national sports channels and local sports channels in many cities will ensure you rarely miss a game — or match. Here's a list of what you can expect from the major sports channels included as part of Hulu + Live TV. CBS Sports

CBS Sports is one of several hubs for live scoring, news, stats, and player info related to NFL football, MLB baseball, NBA basketball, NHL hockey, college basketball, and football. ESPN

ESPN offers up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, college football, NCAA Basketball, and more. Sports talk shows include Always Late with Katie Nolan, Around the Horn, and First Take. Golf Channel

The Golf Channel includes live coverage of tournaments, as well as instructional programming about your favorite golfers. The network also debuts original documentaries under the Golf Films banner, as well as series including Feherty, Morning Drive, and Driven. FS1/FS2

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is best known for its regular sports coverage, as well as sports commentary series such as The Herd with Colin Cowherd and Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Its companion channel, Fox Sports 2 (FS2), features reruns of some of the news and analysis programs broadcast by FS1. It also airs overflow coverage of events like Big East basketball and NASCAR. Reality-based channels on Hulu + Live TV There's no shortage of reality series -- and real-life drama -- when it comes to Hulu + Live TV. Whether you're obsessed with the top drag queens, are trying to keep up with the Kardashians, or are looking for something that will make you feel better about your own problems, Hulu + Live TV has you covered. Here are some of the top channels for reality TV: Bravo

Are you addicted to The Real Housewives? Then Bravo is your home. Besides featuring new episodes of every Housewives franchise, Bravo serves up drama-heavy series like Summer House and Below Deck. Viewers can also follow the latest in fashion on Project Runway, hosted by Karlie Kloss. E! Network

E! is the place to go for series starring the celebrities you also follow on Instagram. The network is airing the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021 and just wrapped up Season 4 of Total Bellas. You can also tune into medical shows like Botched or see what mischief Terry Bradshaw is getting into on The Bradshaw Bunch. HGTV

HGTV is the place to be for reality programming centered on home improvement and real estate. While some HGTV content will be migrating to the new Discovery+ streaming service soon, the network still airs new episodes of Home Town, Flip or Flop, House Hunters, and Good Bones, among other series. TLC

If you're interested in real stories about real people, TLC is a channel you'll want to have. The bulk of the network's content is currently focused on reality series involving lifestyles, family life, and personal stories. Standouts include 90 Day Fiancé, My 600-lb Life, and Dr. Pimple Popper. Is Hulu + Live TV worth the hype? Hulu with Live TV offers a well-rounded selection of channels and on-demand content and is a good fit for people looking to cut their cable cords for good. You can also choose to upgrade from the ad-supported tier to the Hulu No Ads + Live TV for $71 a month. At roughly 65 channels, Hulu + Live TV's channel collection is fewer than YouTube TV's 90 and fuboTV's 102. And while Hulu's add-ons for enhanced DVR, unlimited screens, and premium channels can increase your bill, the Hulu + Live TV plan is still a fraction of the cost of similar offerings from traditional cable providers. Plain and simple, it's an incredible value for what you're getting.