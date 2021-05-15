Android has looked pretty much the same since version 5 Lollipop debuted, with a slight change mostly driven by Material Theme launching alongside Pie. Google has tweaked a few things and rounded off a few rough edges (literally in many cases), but Android 12 is going to take all this to a whole new level, according to a new leak from Jon Prosser on his FPT YouTube channel.

Prosser has shared a video showcasing parts of the Google I/O 2021 presentation. Google is said to be highlighting Android's radical new design, its new cross-device functionality, and a newfound focus on privacy and security. Sadly, while we don't get a lot about the last two, we do have quite a bit of the design elements.

If you've seen Android 12's Silky Home theme leaks from earlier this year, this is a lot more of that. Users can expect a rounder Android, from the notification bar, to the audio controls, with thicker and more prominent pop-ups.

All parts of the interface appear to be getting a touch-up, and looking carefully, we can even see glimpses of system apps such as the calculator getting facelifts.

Google is expected to give Pixel users a chance to test this new design and some of Android 12's features when it launches a public beta at the end of the Google I/O keynote.