As we all know, headphone jacks are essentially done for good from our phones. Bluetooth is improving, and more manufacturers are releasing wireless options. Whether you prefer the style of over-the-ear, neckbuds, earbuds, or even bone conduction headphones, there is likely a style that will work for you. Huawei is one such company that is producing quality audio products.

Announced at IFA 2019 are the Huawei FreeBuds 3 TWS. These are an AirPods-style earbuds with an open-fit design that forgoes the silicone tips to seal out extra noise. Battery life is expected to be about four hours of listening with 20 hours worth of recharges from the puck-shaped case. Color options for the FreeBuds 3 TWS will be black or white.