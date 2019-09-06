What you need to know
- Huawei's updated FreeBuds earbuds feature active noise canceling.
- The new Kirin A1 chip uses both Bluetooth 5.1 and BLE 5.1.
- Color options are going to be black and white.
- Battery life is to be four hours listening and 20 hours worth of charging from the case.
As we all know, headphone jacks are essentially done for good from our phones. Bluetooth is improving, and more manufacturers are releasing wireless options. Whether you prefer the style of over-the-ear, neckbuds, earbuds, or even bone conduction headphones, there is likely a style that will work for you. Huawei is one such company that is producing quality audio products.
Announced at IFA 2019 are the Huawei FreeBuds 3 TWS. These are an AirPods-style earbuds with an open-fit design that forgoes the silicone tips to seal out extra noise. Battery life is expected to be about four hours of listening with 20 hours worth of recharges from the puck-shaped case. Color options for the FreeBuds 3 TWS will be black or white.
One of the potentially exciting features for the new earbuds is that they offer an active noise canceling feature. This is accomplished from a new chip Huawei is calling the Kirin A1. This silicon utilizes an audio processing DSP that can recognize the ambient sound around you, then using a noise reduction algorithm to weaken those noises.
The Kirin A1 is being touted as the world's first Bluetooth 5.1 and BLE 5.1 wearable chip. The TWS in the FreeBuds 3 TWS name stands for True Wireless Stereo that is made possible by this new chipset. TWS aims to allow each earpiece to receive the audio signal from the broadcast device individually, which is different previous-generation truly wireless earbuds that require a primary earbud to pass the signal to the secondary one.
Huawei hasn't set a release date or price for the FreeBuds 3 TWS.