Huawei today unveiled a new fitness-focused smartwatch that packs a ton of features and is claimed to deliver excellent battery life. Called Watch Fit, the smartwatch runs Huawei's homegrown Lite OS and is powered by the Kirin A1 chip.

The Huawei Watch Fit has a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display with 456 x 280 resolution, six Always-on watch faces, auto brightness adjustment, and 2.5D curved glass. Since it is a fitness-focused smartwatch, the Watch Fit offers 96 Workout Modes, including 11 professional sport modes. The watch also comes with 12 kinds of animated quick-workouts, which means you can start training without having to look for a workout demonstration video first.

Thanks to Huawei's TruSeen 4.0 technology, the Watch Fit supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring and will even send out an alert whenever it detects your heart rate exceeding the normal range. The smartwatch comes with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor as well. A few other key features of the Watch Fit include sleep monitoring, stress tracking, 5ATM water resistance, and built-in GPS.