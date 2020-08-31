What you need to know
- Huawei has announced a new fitness-focused smartwatch called the Watch Fit.
- It comes with a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display, 96 workout modes, and up to 10 days of battery life.
- The Huawei Watch Fit will go on sale in the UAE from September 3 for AED 399 ($108).
Huawei today unveiled a new fitness-focused smartwatch that packs a ton of features and is claimed to deliver excellent battery life. Called Watch Fit, the smartwatch runs Huawei's homegrown Lite OS and is powered by the Kirin A1 chip.
The Huawei Watch Fit has a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display with 456 x 280 resolution, six Always-on watch faces, auto brightness adjustment, and 2.5D curved glass. Since it is a fitness-focused smartwatch, the Watch Fit offers 96 Workout Modes, including 11 professional sport modes. The watch also comes with 12 kinds of animated quick-workouts, which means you can start training without having to look for a workout demonstration video first.
Thanks to Huawei's TruSeen 4.0 technology, the Watch Fit supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring and will even send out an alert whenever it detects your heart rate exceeding the normal range. The smartwatch comes with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor as well. A few other key features of the Watch Fit include sleep monitoring, stress tracking, 5ATM water resistance, and built-in GPS.
As for battery life, Huawei claims the efficient chipset and power-saving algorithms allow the Watch Fit to last for up to 10 days on a single charge. It offers quick charge technology too, so you can expect all-day battery life from just a 5-minute charge.
Huawei's Watch Fit will be available to purchase in the United Arab Emirates from September 3 for AED 399 ($108). While it is likely that the smartwatch will be sold in a few other markets as well in the near future, Huawei hasn't officially confirmed anything yet.
