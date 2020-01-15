What you need to know Quick Apps will work in the same way Google Instant Apps do by allowing access to apps without the need to fully install them.

Storage used for the Quick App versus the fully installed app is approximately 97% less.

Huawei phones will need to be running Android 10 and using AppGallery v10.1 or later.

Huawei is still hard at work to find replacements for as much of Google Mobile Services as it can to continue offering quality software on its phones. The latest homegrown replacement is Huawei Quick Apps, which is aimed to replace Google Instant Apps. The last we knew, Huawei still plans to push out its replacement GMS in early 2020, and according to XDA Developers, the company is still developing more replacements with Huawei Quick Apps. The primary function of Quick Apps is to allow the users to access specific functions of an app without installing it completely. This gives faster load times and requires much less onboard storage on the phone.

Quick Apps can help developers that have apps with large storage requirements to be more accessible on phones with small onboard storage by requiring approximately 97% less space. The Quick Apps will also be nice for users because it will be able to be rediscovered via a home screen icon or in the recent apps page. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

Quick Apps will be extended to Quick Games as well that are made in either H5 or in "native runtime games." Games created through the later will deliver device-level graphics acceleration for smooth, high-quality gaming. The Quick Games will even retain the necessary abilities to access other device sensors and radios. Huawei plans to make Quick Apps as widely available as possible with phones after the Mate 30 directly supporting Quick Apps. Other specified Honor and Huawei devices will have access once the device has gotten its Android 10 update and is running AppGallery version 10.1 or later.