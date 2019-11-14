Huawei began pushing the stable EMUI 10 update based on Android 10 to the P30 Pro smartphones in Chine earlier this week. Now, the update has started rolling out (via HuaweiCentral) in parts of Europe as well.

The update arrives as EMUI 10.0.0.168 and weighs in at a whopping 4.47GB. Just as you would expect, the update is being pushed in stages currently. This means it will take at least a few weeks before it becomes widely available.

Apart from Europe, the EMUI 10 update is expected to soon begin rolling out in other regions as well. As per P30 Pro users on Reddit, the update is currently being pushed in Serbia, Portugal, and a few other regions in mainland Europe.

In addition to all the standard Android 10 goodies, the EMUI update also brings a few other exciting new features. It comes with a new UI design with a magazine-style layout, an enhanced dark mode, one-touch screen sharing, GPU Turbo upgrades, faster system performance, improved security, and more.

Huawei is expected to push the stable EMUI 10 update for the Mate 20 X, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Honor 20 series, as well as the Honor Magic 2 before the end of the month in China. The global variants of these devices, however, may have to wait until next month to receive the stable update.