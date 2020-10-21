Huawei Mate 40 Pro price leaked ahead of official launch

We got our first clear look at the design of Huawei's upcoming Mate 40 Pro earlier this week, courtesy of official renders posted by German tech publication WinFuture. A listing for the Mate 40 Pro has now been spotted on Amazon's Germany website, which suggests the flagship phone could be nearly as expensive as Samsung's best Android phones in Europe.

Just to preserve this before they take it down: pic.twitter.com/WNA8ZoUGlI — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 21, 2020

If the listing is to be believed, the 8GB/256GB version of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro will cost €1,199 ($1,420) in Europe and will begin shipping early next month. That's just €100 lower than the launch price of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the old continent. Unlike the Mate 40 Pro, however, the base version of the Note 20 Ultra comes with 12GB of RAM. Huawei's P40, which was launched earlier this year, made its debut in Europe at €999 for the base 8GB/256GB version.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is expected to sport a 6.76-inch display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for a 13MP selfie camera and a 3D sensor for facial recognition. Under the hood will be a Kirin 9000, which is the company's last flagship chipset. The circular camera module on the back of the phone will feature a 50MP main sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. It is also tipped to pack a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast charging.