Huawei Mate 40 Pro price leaked ahead of official launch

What you need to know
- The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has been listed on Amazon's Germany website for €1,199 ($1,420).
- The flagship phone is set to debut alongside other Mate 40 series phones on Thursday.
- It is expected to feature a Kirin 9000 chipset, 65W fast charging, and a 50MP camera.
We got our first clear look at the design of Huawei's upcoming Mate 40 Pro earlier this week, courtesy of official renders posted by German tech publication WinFuture. A listing for the Mate 40 Pro has now been spotted on Amazon's Germany website, which suggests the flagship phone could be nearly as expensive as Samsung's best Android phones in Europe.
If the listing is to be believed, the 8GB/256GB version of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro will cost €1,199 ($1,420) in Europe and will begin shipping early next month. That's just €100 lower than the launch price of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the old continent. Unlike the Mate 40 Pro, however, the base version of the Note 20 Ultra comes with 12GB of RAM. Huawei's P40, which was launched earlier this year, made its debut in Europe at €999 for the base 8GB/256GB version.
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is expected to sport a 6.76-inch display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for a 13MP selfie camera and a 3D sensor for facial recognition. Under the hood will be a Kirin 9000, which is the company's last flagship chipset. The circular camera module on the back of the phone will feature a 50MP main sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. It is also tipped to pack a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast charging.
Huawei P40 Pro
Huawei's P40 Pro still remains one of the best phones out there when it comes to camera prowess. It has an impressive quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor. You also get a curved 90Hz display, IP68 water resistance, and a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Are you concerned about Pixel 5 manufacturing issues?
After launching in a few countries outside of the U.S., we're seeing reports that the Pixel 5 has some manufacturing concerns with its design. Are you worried about this?
Why a USB-C hub is the best accessory for your Chromecast with Google TV
Whether you're a casual streamer or have a TV addiction like me, a USB-C hub is essential to a good Chromecast with Google TV experience. The reason is a combination of underwhelming hardware and the desire to never see a buffering bar again!
These are the best rugged Android phones
Living the rough and tumble life? Get yourself a smartphone that can handle everything you throw at it — or throw your phone at.