Huawei today unveiled its latest flagship smartphones at a virtual launch event. The company's new Mate 40 series phones are big upgrades over their predecessors and are powered by what could be the company's last flagship mobile chipset.

The new Mate 40 Pro features a 6.76-inch FHD+ flexible OLED "Horizon" display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Unlike last year's Mate 30 Pro, however, you don't get a wide notch in the middle. Instead, the phone has a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for the dual selfie cameras. Powering the latest Huawei flagship is the Kirin 9000, which is a 5nm chipset with an integrated 5G modem. Huawei says the chipset offers 10% faster CPU performance and up to 52% faster graphics performance compared to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+.

On the back of the phone is a circular camera module with the same 1/1.28-inch 50MP main sensor as the P40 Pro. The impressive primary sensor is joined by a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5x periscope zoom lens with 12MP resolution. The Mate 40 Pro also comes with an improved XD Fusion engine for real-time HDR video processing.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,400mAh battery, which is a slight downgrade over its predecessor. However, the Mate 40 Pro supports significantly faster 66W wired charging speeds. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging speeds, putting it on par with Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra. Some of the other key highlights of the flagship phone include 3D Face Unlock with Attention Aware tech, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and "Super Bass" stereo speakers. The phone will ship with Android 10-based EMUI 11 out of the box. The Mate 40 Pro will retail for €1,199 ($1,418) in Europe for the base 8GB/256GB version.

Huawei's Mate 40 Pro+ comes with a slightly more impressive camera setup on the back, featuring a 10x periscope zoom lens with 8MP resolution, a 3x telephoto lens with 12MP resolution, and a ToF camera for depth sensing. The phone also comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and IP68 water resistance.