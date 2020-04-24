Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5gSource: Huawei

What you need to know

  • Huawei has launched three new Nova 7 series smartphones.
  • All three phones feature 64MP cameras, 5G support, and 40W fast charging.
  • The Nova 7 series will go on sale in China from April 28 for a starting price of 2,399 yuan ($340).

Huawei has finally launched its Nova 7 series of smartphones. The series comprises of three phones – Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE. All the three models offer 5G connectivity and come with 64MP quad rear cameras. They also pack 4,000mAh batteries with support for 40W fast charging.

The Nova 7 Pro 5G features a curved 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP primary and 8MP secondary selfie camera. Under the hood is a Kirin 985 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera array featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom, as well as a 2MP dedicated macro shooter. It is slated to go on sale in China from April 28 in black, green, purple, red, and silver colors. The base 8GB/128GB version of the Nova 7 Pro will retail for 3,699 yuan ($522), while the 256GB version will cost 4,099 yuan ($580).

Huawei NovaSource: Huawei

Huawei Nova 7 has a slightly smaller 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a single hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by a Kirin 985 chipset, just like the Pro model. It is similar to the Nova 7 Pro in the camera department as well, although its 8MP telephoto lens only supports 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom. The Nova 7 will be available in China from April 28 in black, red, silver, purple, and green colors. Huawei has priced the 128GB version of the phone at 2,999 yuan ($425), while the 256GB version will go for 3,399 yuan ($480).

Huawei Nova 7 SeSource: Huawei

The most affordable member of the Nova 7 family is the Nova 7 SE. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Nova 7 SE runs on a Kirin 820 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. At the rear is a quad-camera array with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Nova 7 SE has been priced at 2,399 yuan ($340) for the 128GB version and 2,799 yuan ($395) for the 256GB version. Like the Nova 7 and 7 Pro, the Nova 7 SE will go on sale in China starting April 28. Huawei hasn't announced any plans of launching the Nova 7 series phones in markets outside China yet.

