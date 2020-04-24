Huawei has finally launched its Nova 7 series of smartphones. The series comprises of three phones – Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE. All the three models offer 5G connectivity and come with 64MP quad rear cameras. They also pack 4,000mAh batteries with support for 40W fast charging.

The Nova 7 Pro 5G features a curved 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP primary and 8MP secondary selfie camera. Under the hood is a Kirin 985 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera array featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom, as well as a 2MP dedicated macro shooter. It is slated to go on sale in China from April 28 in black, green, purple, red, and silver colors. The base 8GB/128GB version of the Nova 7 Pro will retail for 3,699 yuan ($522), while the 256GB version will cost 4,099 yuan ($580).