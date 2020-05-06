What you need to know
- Huawei has launched new truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, called FreeBuds 3i.
- The company's new AirPods Pro rivals use 10mm dynamic drivers and have IPX4 water resistance as well.
- They have been priced at £90 ($112) in the UK.
Huawei launched the FreeBuds 3 true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation at IFA last year, featuring Bluetooth 5.1 support and a design similar to Apple AirPods. The company has now introduced a new pair of true wireless earbuds with an AirPods-like design and a more affordable price tag.
Huawei's new FreeBuds 3i earbuds feature 10mm dynamic drivers for "mighty" sound and a 3-mic system to enhance call quality. They have built-in capacitive sensors on both earbuds, allowing users to control music playback and the active noise cancellation feature. When it comes to battery life, however, the FreeBuds 3i aren't all that impressive. Huawei claims the earbuds provide up to 3.5 hours of audio playback, while the charging case adds another 14.5 hours.
The new FreeBuds 3i will be available in the UK from May 20 in Ceramic White for £90 ($112) through the Huawei store. Huawei says the earbuds will also be offered in Carbon Black via third-party retailers in the country starting June 17. The company hasn't revealed any availability or pricing information for other markets yet.
Huawei FreeBuds 3
Huawei's FreeBuds 3 are great AirPods alternatives that offer active noise cancellation and feature the company's Kirin A1 chip with Bluetooth 5.1 and BLE 5.1 support. With the included charging case, the earbuds deliver up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.
